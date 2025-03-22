Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
NYSE:TALO opened at $9.17 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.79.
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
