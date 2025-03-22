Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Get Target alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.