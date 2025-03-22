TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $29.31 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.