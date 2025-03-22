Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $122.87 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.41.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

