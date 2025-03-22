Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.