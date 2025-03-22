The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

