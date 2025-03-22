The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $220.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $186.54 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.