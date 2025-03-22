The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $11.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
