The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $11.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

NYSE:CWK opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

