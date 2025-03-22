The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $116.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

