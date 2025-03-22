The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.05.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.93. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

