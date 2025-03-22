Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

