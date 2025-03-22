Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 61.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

