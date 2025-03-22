Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stake Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213,089 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its stake in Triumph Group by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W cut Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

