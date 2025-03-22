TSE:ATD Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.4 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$70.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$65.95 and a 12 month high of C$85.53. The stock has a market cap of C$46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.