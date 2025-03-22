U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 1,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
