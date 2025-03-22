U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

USPH opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.83%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

