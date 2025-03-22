UBS Group Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $110.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.16.

FIVE opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

