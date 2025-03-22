UBS Group Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $160.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $172.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PVH by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $6,950,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.