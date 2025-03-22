UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UGI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,026,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

