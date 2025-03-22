Umpqua Bank Has $368,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Umpqua Bank lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,617.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,789.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,694.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 target price (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.