Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658,128 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,526,000 after buying an additional 9,570,512 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,057,000 after buying an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.