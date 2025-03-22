Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Varex Imaging stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.