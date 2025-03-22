Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Insider Activity
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Price Performance
Varex Imaging stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Varex Imaging
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.