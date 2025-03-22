Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,066.41. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,840,018 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

