VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VolitionRx by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
