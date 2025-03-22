Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 19,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 161,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

