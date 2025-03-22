Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Webus International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 29,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 49,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

