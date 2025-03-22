Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $48.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

