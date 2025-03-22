What is Cormark’s Estimate for Logan Energy FY2026 Earnings?

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Logan Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark analyst K. Baim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logan Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.50.

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$381.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.97.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

