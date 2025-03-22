What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Dollar General Q1 Earnings?

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9,882.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.