What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for COF FY2025 Earnings?

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.70 for the year. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.65 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.87.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

