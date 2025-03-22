What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Getty Images FY2025 Earnings?

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Getty Images in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Getty Images’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark cut their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

GETY opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $913.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.97. Getty Images has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Getty Images by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,521 shares of company stock worth $155,146. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

