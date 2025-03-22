What is William Blair’s Forecast for Boeing Q4 Earnings?

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

