What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CDW FY2027 Earnings?

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for CDW in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the information technology services provider will earn $11.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

CDW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average is $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW has a 1-year low of $162.84 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 906.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7,029.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,891,000 after buying an additional 1,446,025 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in CDW by 17,349.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,312,000 after buying an additional 1,372,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $144,826,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.