Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:PPL

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

PPL opened at C$56.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$46.71 and a 52-week high of C$60.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total value of C$296,045.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 18,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.43, for a total value of C$1,003,615.58. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

