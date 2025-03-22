Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ALGT

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.54 EPS.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.
View Our Latest Analysis on ALGT
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $16,713,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $5,372,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.