Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2026 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QCOM opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

