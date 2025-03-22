Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $228,589,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 770,932 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

