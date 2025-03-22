Zacks Research Estimates Lennar’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will earn $16.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.12. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.48. Lennar has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.