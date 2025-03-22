Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Ovintiv Q2 Earnings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$59.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$49.74 and a 1-year high of C$76.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

