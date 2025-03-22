Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for A Earnings

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.15.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,804,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

