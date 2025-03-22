Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for IBKR Earnings

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

IBKR opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,917,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 193,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

