Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%.

AM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,967 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

