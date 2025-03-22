Zacks Small Cap Cuts Earnings Estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv ( OTCMKTS:PBSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

