Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 1,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.3701 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.