Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 1,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.3701 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

