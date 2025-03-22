Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,760 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NovoCure by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.63.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

