Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,292 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Novavax worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

