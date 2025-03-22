Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

