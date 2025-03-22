Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

