Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

