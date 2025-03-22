Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,442 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

NYSE VSCO opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

